Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.75 and traded as high as $5.88. Gaia shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 28,007 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gaia in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in Gaia by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 16.9% during the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 21.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

