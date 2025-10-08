Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.65 and traded as high as $15.73. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 2,231,976 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RYCEY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Trading Down 0.3%

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0596 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 97.0%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

