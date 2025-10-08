Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as high as $1.86. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 70,747 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

