Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $1.78. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 221,258 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm had revenue of $54.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.55 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 213.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 459,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 312,603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

