Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.56 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 84.52 ($1.13). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 40,599,914 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of £20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.56.

In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 885,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total value of £734,701.89. Also, insider Christine Ramon acquired 138,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 per share, with a total value of £114,585.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

