Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.56 ($1.05) and traded as high as GBX 84.52 ($1.13). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 84.20 ($1.13), with a volume of 40,599,914 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 80 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.
In related news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 885,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83, for a total value of £734,701.89. Also, insider Christine Ramon acquired 138,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 per share, with a total value of £114,585.65. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.
We serve over 340 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.
