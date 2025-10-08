XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.25 and traded as high as $11.16. XPLR Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 1,589,286 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of XPLR Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $16.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.91.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.64. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.64 million. XPLR Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $77,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

