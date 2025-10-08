Edison International $EIX Position Boosted by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edison International by 111.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987,318 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 197.2% during the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,395,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,645 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Edison International by 38.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,658,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,062 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EIX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.