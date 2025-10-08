Roundview Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 7,219 Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $70,822,000 after acquiring an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.87 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

