Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.56 and traded as high as C$1.14. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 1,128,147 shares trading hands.

Orvana Minerals Stock Up 16.7%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.02 million, a P/E ratio of -56.00 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.96.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp is a Canadian mining and exploration company that is involved in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It operates in three segments: Orovalle, which is the key revenue generator; EMIPA, and Corporate. It owns and operates the underground gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and Carles Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

