iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,250 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.23 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

