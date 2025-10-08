Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as high as C$3.48. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 10,198 shares traded.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$298.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.46.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

