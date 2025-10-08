Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.20 and traded as high as C$13.53. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.41, with a volume of 144,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.08%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.