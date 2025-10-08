PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.65%.The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $33,932.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,626.22. This trade represents a 5.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.