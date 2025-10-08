Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Zane Rowe Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.18. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 15.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 15.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

