Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,070,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the August 31st total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 20.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Figma from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Figma from $85.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. Figma has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion and a PE ratio of 82.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24.

Figma (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $249.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.97 million. Figma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Figma news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 3,187,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $100,478,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,810,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,156,731.20. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mamoon Amjad Hamid sold 2,756,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $86,869,750.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,559,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,159,285.44. The trade was a 63.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

