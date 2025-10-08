Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and traded as high as $1.88. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of -1.70.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Biloxi Marsh Lands

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

