Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $10.59. Pacific Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.21.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.