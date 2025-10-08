Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and traded as high as $13.13. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 8,485 shares.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76.

Institutional Trading of Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGT. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares during the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

