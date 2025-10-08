Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.70. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 39,328 shares trading hands.
Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4%
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.
Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.
Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
