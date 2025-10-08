Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and traded as high as $7.70. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.55, with a volume of 39,328 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 19.8% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

