Tower Resources (LON:TRP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tower Resources plc (LON:TRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Tower Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,529,970,875 shares changing hands.

Tower Resources Stock Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

About Tower Resources

Tower Resources is an African-focused energy company advancing its operation in Cameroon towards production and cash flow, and de-risking attractive exploration licenses in the emerging oil and gas provinces of Namibia and South Africa, where world-class discoveries have recently been made.

The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of energy opportunities in Africa across the exploration and production cycle in oil and gas and beyond, in stable jurisdictions that the Company knows well and that offer excellent fiscal terms.

