Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.60. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 147,060 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Benchmark lowered Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Noodles & Company Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Noodles & Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Noodles & Company by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 84,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

