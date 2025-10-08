AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

AMCON Distributing Company (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and traded as high as $119.68. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $117.05, with a volume of 394 shares.
AMCON Distributing Trading Down 1.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $76.08 million, a P/E ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54.
AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is 10.04%.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
