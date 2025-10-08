Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.69 and traded as high as C$33.84. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$33.48, with a volume of 73,556 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALS. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.40.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 0.0%

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Insider Transactions at Altius Minerals

In other Altius Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Raguz bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,778.20. Also, Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis sold 3,034 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total value of C$88,289.40. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Further Reading

