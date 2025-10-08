Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,170 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 25th, Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of Intuit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58.

INTU stock opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.97.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,707,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,823,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

