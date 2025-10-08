Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.19 and traded as high as C$4.19. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.18, with a volume of 15,886 shares trading hands.

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$461.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.96%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza’s portfolio includes interests in approximately 268 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

