OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and traded as low as $53.62. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.