Short Interest in Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB) Rises By 61.1%

Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Avantis Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33. Avantis Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

Avantis Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Global Credit ETF

About Avantis Global Credit ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avantis Global Credit ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Global Credit ETF ( NASDAQ:AVGB Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,892,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 70.03% of Avantis Global Credit ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Avantis Credit ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that aims to maximize total return. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers

