Short Interest in Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB) Rises By 61.1%

Avantis Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:AVGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Avantis Global Credit ETF Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ AVGB opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33. Avantis Global Credit ETF has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $51.95.
Avantis Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd.
About Avantis Global Credit ETF
Avantis Credit ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that aims to maximize total return. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade quality debt obligations from a diverse group of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers
