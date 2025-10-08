Somerville Kurt F Sells 450 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

