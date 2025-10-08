Madden Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 547,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,056,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 126,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

