Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,840,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Sibanye Gold Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 408.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBSW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.07.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

