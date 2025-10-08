Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Short Interest Down 30.0% in September

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,840,000 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 15,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Sibanye Gold Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of Sibanye Gold stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.
Institutional Trading of Sibanye Gold
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 590.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 408.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Sibanye Gold
Sibanye Gold Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Gold
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.