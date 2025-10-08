Somerville Kurt F Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Somerville Kurt F lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 3.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $211.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a PE ratio of 121.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.90. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $226.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

