Somerville Kurt F Trims Stake in Ball Corporation $BALL

Somerville Kurt F lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,942 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Ball were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 11.5% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 6.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 72.4% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Ball by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ball

Ball Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE BALL opened at $48.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.87. Ball Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $67.84.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.