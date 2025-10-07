Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services reduced its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 0.2% of Solitude Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 10.3% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 25,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.5% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,433,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 87,600 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 397.4% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 48,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 38,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

