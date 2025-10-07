Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO is Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after purchasing an additional 238,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $596.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $618.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

