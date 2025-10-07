Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $466.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.78. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $470.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

