iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Bought by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 24.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $209.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.