Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 351,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Defined Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,216,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 149,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
BIV stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
