Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 28.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,900 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
