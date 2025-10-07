Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Drops By 28.3%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,900 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the August 31st total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

