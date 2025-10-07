Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR) Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KLAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Klarna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

NYSE:KLAR opened at $42.22 on Friday. Klarna Group has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

Our mission is to reimagine how consumers spend and save in their daily lives. We help people save time, money and put them in control of their finances. Our vision is a world where Klarna empowers everyone, everywhere, through seamless commerce experiences-as a personalized, trusted assistant making financial empowerment effortless.

