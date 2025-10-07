Short Interest in Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB) Drops By 28.6%

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NASDAQ:NUSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUSB stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Ultra Short Income ETF (NUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an ultra short-term portfolio of USD-denominated, income-producing fixed income securities primarily rated investment grade. The actively managed fund seeks to provide total return consistent with capital preservation.

