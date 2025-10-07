Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Purchased by Avantra Family Wealth Inc.

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.08 and a beta of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.