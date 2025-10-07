Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Invests $457,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $293,928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 50.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 371,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,020,000 after purchasing an additional 124,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 118.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 223,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,789,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $258.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.41 and a 200 day moving average of $251.05. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $261.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.