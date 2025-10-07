HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 33,107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 82.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 837,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average is $73.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

