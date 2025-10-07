RMG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,904,608 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,904,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,621,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 20.3% of RMG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

