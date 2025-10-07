TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.30

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3002 per share on Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This is a 2.8% increase from TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance
TSPY stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile
