HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the stock’s previous close.

HCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $412.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.83.

NYSE HCA opened at $433.83 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $435.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,336.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

