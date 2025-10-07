HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $473.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

