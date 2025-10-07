Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,964 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in ASML by 4.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,043.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $812.40 and its 200-day moving average is $755.60. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,059.00. The firm has a market cap of $410.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were paid a $1.856 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

