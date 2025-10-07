Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 69.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 49 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.00.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $986.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $929.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $777.32. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $997.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

