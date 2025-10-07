Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Shares Purchased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after purchasing an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.7%

KMB stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $120.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.51.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

